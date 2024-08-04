Truist Financial Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $55.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,422,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

