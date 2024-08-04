Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

