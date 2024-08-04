Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,200.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,135.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,082.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $759.15 and a twelve month high of $1,115.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,043.43 and a 200-day moving average of $982.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

