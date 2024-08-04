Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,845 shares of company stock worth $9,118,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $575.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.98. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

