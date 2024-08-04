Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $217.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $189.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Down 19.0 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.84. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

