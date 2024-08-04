Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $250.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.11% from the stock’s current price.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Down 19.0 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,199.4% during the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 38,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

