USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:USAC opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $610,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,857,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,687,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,857,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,687,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,014,817 shares of company stock worth $69,682,572 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on USAC shares. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About USA Compression Partners



USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

