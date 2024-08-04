Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,066,000 after buying an additional 185,999 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,351,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,624,000 after acquiring an additional 184,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

