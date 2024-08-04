Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $247.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

