Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a speculative buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 123 ($1.58) to GBX 66 ($0.85) in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 2.0 %

About Vanquis Banking Group

Shares of LON:VANQ opened at GBX 55 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.06 million, a PE ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 1.37. Vanquis Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 42.61 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.80 ($1.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.77.

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

