Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.