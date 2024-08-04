Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $261.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $266.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

