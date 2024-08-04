Viad (VVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.11 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE:VVI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Viad has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.03 million, a P/E ratio of -81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viad

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.