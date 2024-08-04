Vima LLC Buys 769 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vima LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

