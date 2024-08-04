Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.0% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

GOOGL stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

