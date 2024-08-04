Wells Fargo & Company Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.