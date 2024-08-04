Wells Fargo & Company Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $53.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5,605.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

