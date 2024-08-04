Wells Fargo & Company Raises PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target to $46.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNM. Evercore ISI started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.02 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 170.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,498,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,517,000 after buying an additional 167,395 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in PNM Resources by 1,332.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,551,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,752 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 6,084.6% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,740,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,089 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PNM Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PNM Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

