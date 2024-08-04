Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

