Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WEYS opened at $32.62 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyco Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other Weyco Group news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,789 shares in the company, valued at $111,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.