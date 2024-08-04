Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter.
Weyco Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of WEYS opened at $32.62 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Weyco Group news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,789 shares in the company, valued at $111,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
