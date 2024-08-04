Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,480.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,480 ($19.04) and last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.04), with a volume of 2709400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,913 ($24.61).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.94) to GBX 2,150 ($27.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.45) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
Wizz Air Stock Performance
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
