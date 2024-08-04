WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$246.92.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$174.39 and a 12 month high of C$230.98. The company has a market cap of C$27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$214.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$212.54.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

