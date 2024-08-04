WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$252.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$245.00 to C$252.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$246.92.

Shares of WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$214.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

