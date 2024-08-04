Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.40

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €12.40 ($13.48) and last traded at €12.10 ($13.15), with a volume of 45962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.40 ($13.48).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.