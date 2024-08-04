Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $145.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $135.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

