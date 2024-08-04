Zacks Research Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.31. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

DAL stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

