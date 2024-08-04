Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

