Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.92%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

