Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $29.00 at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.