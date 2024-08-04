Zeta Global’s (ZETA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zeta Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zeta Global by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

