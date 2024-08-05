70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$810.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$819.89 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

