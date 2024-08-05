70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.
70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$810.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$819.89 million.
70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance
70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend
About 70489 (PAA.TO)
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 70489 (PAA.TO)
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.