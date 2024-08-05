AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get AAON alerts:

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Down 1.3 %

AAON opened at $85.78 on Monday. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.