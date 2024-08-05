Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AYI traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.74. 36,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,443. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.49 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

