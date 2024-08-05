AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF alerts:

Separately, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,664,000.

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.65.

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (VEGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VEGA Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for consistent returns in part by writing call options on its underlying securities. Long puts are used to hedge downside risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.