AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

AerCap Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in AerCap by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,951,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,412,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $86.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

