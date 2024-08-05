Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

ARE stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

