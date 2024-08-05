Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Align Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.40. 476,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,835. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $375.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

