Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

ALS stock opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.11 and a 12 month high of C$22.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.35.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

