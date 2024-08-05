Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $167.90 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,108,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,432,813 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

