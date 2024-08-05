American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $232.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average of $226.47. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

