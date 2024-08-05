American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2024 guidance at –0.010 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,942. The stock has a market cap of $715.21 million, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 2.17. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $32.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.