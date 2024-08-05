American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2024 guidance at –0.010 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,942. The stock has a market cap of $715.21 million, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 2.17. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $32.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.
Insider Transactions at American Superconductor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Superconductor
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Put Option Volume Means a Bullish Future for Marriott Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.