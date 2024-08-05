American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.17.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Water Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
