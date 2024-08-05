Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 4.7 %

SMG stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

