Analysts Offer Predictions for Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.89. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2025 earnings at $18.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.00.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

TSE PD opened at C$96.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$96.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.98. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$67.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.