Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $69.08

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

BALL opened at $64.76 on Friday. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

