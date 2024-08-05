Analysts Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 424,115 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,640,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 62,286 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

