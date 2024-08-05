Analysts Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target at $44.20

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLFD

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at $45,929,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Clearfield by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clearfield by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.25 million, a P/E ratio of -156.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.