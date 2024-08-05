Analysts Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) PT at $20.00

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance
Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of FIHL stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.10.
Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.
About Fidelis Insurance
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelis Insurance
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.