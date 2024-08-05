Analysts Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) PT at $20.00

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.10.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

