Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $22.44

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

