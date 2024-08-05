Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $21.96

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,285,913. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 507,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.74 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

